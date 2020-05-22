What might Edmund Burke have thought about pandemics and other civilizational threats?

Articles

Society, conservative statesman and political theorist Edmund Burke wrote in 1790, “is a partnership in all science; a partnership in all art; a partnership in every virtue, and in all perfection. As the ends of such a partnership cannot be obtained except in many generations, it becomes a partnership not only between those who are living, but between those who are living, those who are dead, and those who are to be born.”

It’s one of the more famous Burke quotes, but not one I expected to find in the fascinating “The Precipice: Existential Risk and the Future of Humanity” by Oxford philosopher Toby Ord. Having read many books of broadly this sort, most if not all written by thinkers of the left, conservative philosophers are a rare find within them. But Burke’s inclusion makes total sense given his emphasis on intergenerational responsibility. And the survival of humanity and human civilization would certainly seem to qualify as a core intergenerational obligation.

And let me emphasize that latter point, as Ord does in the book. Survival is not enough. A societal collapse that permanently wrecks the potential of our species, a failed world scenario, is no better outcome. Good to avoid those as well.

Ord begins with the cautionary tale of Valentin Savitsky, the captain of a Soviet submarine during the Cuban Missile Crisis. On October 27, 1962, American warships blockading the island started dropping depth charges to force Savitsky’s vessel to surface. In response, the desperate and rattled Savitsky ordered his crew to prepare a nuclear torpedo for launch. Moscow’s approval wasn’t necessary, just the sub’s captain and political officer. Well, normally that would have been the case. But because this particular sub also carried the commander of the entire flotilla, Vasily Arkhipov, his approval was also needed. But Arkhipov refused to give it, thus avoiding an almost certain nuclear exchange between the US and USSR.

And the possibility of nuclear war still exists. In addition, Ord looks at potential natural and human-generated threats such as climate change, supervolcanoes, stellar explosions, natural and man-made pandemics, and artificial intelligence. (He also offers a few quick thoughts on extraterrestrial contact.) After a bit of math, Ord concludes: “Overall, I think the chance of an existential catastrophe striking humanity in the next hundred years is about one in six. This is not a small statistical probability that we must diligently bear in mind, like the chance of dying in a car crash, but something that could readily occur, like the roll of a die, or Russian roulette.”

A scary number to be sure. Unfortunately, Ord’s solutions may not provide much comfort: more research and international cooperation. In an age of anti-expert, drawbridge-up nationalist populism — not to mention all of our weird cognitive biases against thinking long-term — the odds of getting much of either seem much longer than those of the threats they’re meant to prevent.

