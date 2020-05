Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020 18:57 Hits: 8

Comptroller of the Currency Joseph Otting announced his resignation Thursday, vacating his perch at a powerful bank regulator as the pandemic-driven economic collapse threatens the financial system.The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/499011-top-bank-regulator-announces-abrupt-resignation