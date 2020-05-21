5 questions for Chad Syverson on the post-COVID economy

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020 11:00 Hits: 6

Recovering from the COVID-19 crisis will be difficult, and so we should begin considering what the economy might look like in the wake of the pandemic. So I recently spoke with Chad Syverson on Political Economy to discuss the likely effects of this pandemic on economic productivity in the US.

Chad is the George C. Tiao Distinguished Service Professor of Economics at the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business. Along with Filippo di Mauro, he recently wrote an article for VoxEU, titled “The COVID crisis and productivity growth”.

Below is an abbreviated transcript of our conversation. You can read our full discussion here.

Pethokoukis: Before the COVID crisis, America was in the midst of a 15-year productivity growth slowdown. There’s no consensus as to why this slowdown began, but what’s your best guess?

Syverson: I think in the last 15 years, the US ran out of the low-hanging fruit that the first IT wave brought. As the first, more obvious uses of IT goods were harnessed, we running into difficulty finding new ways to get productivity gains.

And if you take a broader view we are in about a 50-year period of pretty modest productivity growth. Since 1974, we haven’t been able to really sustain — with the exception of that first IT wave — average labor productivity growth much above 2 percent per year. And I don’t have a really sharp sense of if that’s one explanation for that, or if there are multiple things. There are so many candidates, and my guess is anything that big and that long probably is multi-causal.

What will be the impact of COVID on the productive capacity of workers, as far as human capital goes?

So I think there are two things we talk about in this study pulling in opposite directions here.

On one hand, kids are out of school, and the online replacements may not be perfect substitutes. If this goes on for a while, say into the next fall, you could imagine a case where students are effectively missing maybe something like a quarter year, maybe even half a year of schooling because of this. That might not sound like a lot, but the literature on educational interventions indicates that this could be a big deal, and something we may need to worry about.

On the other hand, there’s good evidence that schooling is countercyclical — more people get training and go to college during downturns than booms, because the opportunity cost of their time is falling. And so that’s going to raise the average human capital level in the economy.

The final, empirical question of which of these two countervailing effects is the biggest will determine whether the crisis has a net positive or negative effect on human capital.

Capital is the other component of productivity, and obviously this crisis isn’t causing the large-scale destruction of physical capital that we would see in a war. So what is the pandemic’s impact on capital, if anything?

You’re right, we’re not mowing down factories and losing productive capacity that way. Instead, I think that the effects on capital will be that some kinds of capital are going to be obsolesced faster than people expected. For instance, if people don’t fly at the same rate they did before the crisis, there will be a bunch of planes that aren’t worth what they were before. And hotels in far-flung locations may not yield the economic return one would have expected from them six months ago.

A restaurant remains open offering takeout food only during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Oceanside, California, U.S., April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

However, we already were in a low real interest rate environment, and we’ve sunk only deeper into lower interest rates. That’s going to make it cheaper to invest in new capital, and you can see where that new capital would come from. The new physical capital is going to be things like health infrastructure.

So there’ll be a little bit of reallocation across capital types. But as you mentioned, the net effect — positive of negative — on the overall level of capital is not yet clear.

How will the widespread destruction of small- and medium-sized businesses affect productivity overall? How do you balance the downsides of business destruction versus maybe a possible increase in creative destruction?

On the one hand, there’s a lot of intangible capital that can get destroyed when a company falls apart. And it is more than just the physical capital. You need to go find new workers, and those new workers don’t have relationships with each other or with the company that the previous workers had. You’re also throwing out the organizational processes that have been developed, so you lose that intangible capital. And so there is a real cost to the destruction of a company.

On the other hand, it tends to be that larger firms are more efficient. And during normal times, if you see a reallocation towards larger, more efficient firms, well, that raises productivity in the industry. That’s a good thing.

The question is, what’s going to drive these business failures? If it’s highly related to productivity, and the businesses that go out of business are systematically less productive than the ones that stay in business, then the scale is going to tip towards the productivity-enhancing side. If survival is instead determined by other things — like market power, political connections, or who can race to the bank faster for the PPP — that are not related to productivity, then you’ve just destroyed a bunch of this intangible capital needlessly.

Should I be concerned about risk aversion becoming a bigger factor in the American economy in the wake of this pandemic?

The evidence on this is still not well-developed, but I think it is something to be worried about and to keep an eye on, because all sorts of measures of dynamism — business formation, job turnovers, and the geographic mobility of American workers — have been falling for decades. Maybe that’s in part tied to risk aversion. And if the pandemic makes this worse, that’s not going to be a good thing.

The post 5 questions for Chad Syverson on the post-COVID economy appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/economics/5-questions-for-chad-syverson-on-the-post-covid-economy/