How Uber and Lyft help fuel American entrepreneurship

Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020

Some people are still trying to make “late capitalism” a thing. But current events haven’t been kind to the hot-take idea. It was government rather than business that failed to adequately prepare for and respond to a predictable pandemic. And it’s been the supposed villains of that narrative, particularly America’s large technology companies, that have greatly helped Americans weather the coronavirus outbreak.

One aspect of the pre-pandemic “late capitalism” ideology is that everyone who wasn’t a tech billionaire was going to be an economically precarious “gig” worker. (And I exaggerate only slightly.) That, despite data suggesting it kind of wasn’t happening. As The New York Times reported in 2018:

…the Bureau of Labor Statistics released its first in-depth look at nontraditional work since 2005, and came to a startling conclusion: The old-fashioned job remains king. Roughly 10 percent of American workers in 2017 were employed in some form of what the government calls “alternative work arrangements,” a broad category including Uber drivers, freelance writers and people employed through temporary-help agencies — essentially anyone whose main source of work comes outside a traditional employment relationship. Far from a boom in gig work, that represents a slight decline from 2005, when about 11 percent of workers fell into those categories.

Now this isn’t to say lots of Americans aren’t gig workers, meaning they do freelance jobs in addition to their regular jobs to make extra money. Indeed, many such folks are Americans with dreams of starting a business. And the ride-hailing industry, in particular, seems to help make those dreams come true. From the new NBER working paper “Launching with a Parachute: The Gig Economy and New Business Formation” by John Barrios, Yael Hochberg, and Hanyi Yi [bold by me]:

Economists since Adam Smith have emphasized the importance of entrepreneurs and new business formation to the economy. Policymakers continuously seek for ways to stimulate entrepreneurial activity in their local regions. In this paper, we shed light on a development in the digital economy that has positive spillover effects on entrepreneurial activity: the advent of on-demand gig economy platforms. Our findings suggest that the provision of income supplements and insurance against entrepreneurial-related income volatility serves to increase entrepreneurial activity and galvanize would-be entrepreneurs to engage in new business formation. … The introduction of gig opportunities is associated with an increase of ~5% in the number of new business registrations in the local area, and a correspondingly-sized increase in small business lending to newly registered businesses. Internet searches for entrepreneurship-related keywords increase ~7%, lending further credence to the predictions of our conceptual framework. … Our findings suggest that the gig economy plays a substantial role in spurring entrepreneurial entry by providing a form of insurance against entrepreneurial related-income volatility in the form of income fallbacks, and by providing a potential income supplement to those who engage in entrepreneurial activity. Both these mechanisms serve to reduce the risk of launching a new business. This benefit is particularly strong in cities with worse socioeconomic conditions, where policymakers may be especially interested in encouraging new entrepreneurial activity.

