Populism 101: How to turn the myth of American economic stagnation into reality

Few of my recent writings have attracted more attention than my latest The Week column, “Three cheers for the world’s first trillionaire.” Many folks really liked it, but many really didn’t. Objections by those in the latter group seem rooted in their firm belief that American capitalism has been failing most Americans for decades. Evidence for that proposition includes stagnant wages, declining economic mobility, and skyrocketing income and wealth inequality. Bad taste, then, to be suggesting that wealth for a few helps anybody other than a few.

But what’s the reality? How healthy is the American Dream? Maybe the truth is quite different from what capitalism’s critics so confidently believe. Some reality checks can be found in a recent New York Times essay by my AEI colleague Michael Strain.

Stagnant wages? “From 1990 to 2016, Congressional Budget Office data show that the median household saw inflation-adjusted market income increase by 21 percent, while post-tax-and-transfer income grew by 44 percent. Households in the bottom 20 percent saw that measure of income grow by two-thirds during this period.”

Declining income mobility? “Using the Panel Study of Income Dynamics, a data set that tracks families over time and across generations, I calculate that inflation-adjusted household income for three-quarters of people in their 40s today is higher than their parents’ income when their parents were of similar age. Eighty-six percent of people raised in the bottom 20 percent have higher household incomes than their parents did.”

Skyrocking income inequality? “During the 1990s, the income gap between households at the top and those at the bottom increased substantially. … [But from] from 2007 to 2016 … the rich-poor gap in market income grew by less than 2 percent. Inequality of post-tax-and-transfer income — the most comprehensive measure of the flow of resources available to households — actually fell by 7 percent.”

So why are so many so obsessed with inequality? One reason, Strain suggests, is that while living standards are rising, they haven’t been rising as fast as they used to: “I would argue that part of the answer must be that inflation-adjusted wages for typical workers grew 44 percent more in the 1990s than in the 10 years beginning in 2007.”

If he’s right, then the inequality gripes and grumbling will only increase if the post-virus economy struggles to find its footing. And even if things quickly revert to normal, that normal was looking like one of slower economic growth — and reduced opportunity for all — than America has historically experienced. Of course, even hitting those reduced rates of growth will be tough if America closes its doors to immigrants and trade. Boosting America’s long-term dynamism and innovative capacity will hard enough without these efforts at economic self harm.

