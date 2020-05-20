Intrusive interventions have unintended consequences

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020

The last three months in America provide a taste of life in a socialist economy. State governments have restricted businesses operations — often arbitrarily— while Congress cobbled together bills authorizing nearly $3 trillion in new spending in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of these actions have eroded private property rights and disrupted the function of markets. This unwitting socialistic experiment has damaged the American economy.

Beginning in March, markets ceased to function as government “experts” took over. They categorized businesses and workers as “essential” or “nonessential” — permitting the former to remain open and forcing the latter to operate from home, or shutter and hope for government assistance. These restrictions aimed to prevent the virus from spreading and overwhelming the healthcare system. However, many business designations seem completely arbitrary and detached from the goal of controlling the virus spread.

Who would have guessed that lawn care workers are essential and allowed to work while dentists are nonessential and required to stay home? What makes home improvement and lawn equipment retailers essential while clothing stores are non-essential? Why are doctors prohibited from performing elective surgeries, like knee replacements, when hospitals and surgery clinics are massively underutilized? Many of these designations appear arbitrary and capricious, and yet they will determine which businesses survive the pandemic and which ones fail.

As lockdowns subside, governors are imposing new “public safety” rules on businesses as a condition for reopening. In many cases, these new rules determine whether a business is viable. Take, as an example, a hair salon with three stylists. Should a governor decree that salons can only open at 50 percent capacity with time-consuming “deep cleaning” between appointments, this salon is effectively restricted to one stylist and a reduced number of appointments. It is hard to imagine such a shop reopening, especially when enhanced unemployment benefits are available.

The $600 per week federal unemployment insurance supplement — which lasts through July — is the most regrettable aspect of the CARES Act. Using the hair salon example, government statistics indicate that the average hairstylist makes about $25 thousand annually; a stipend of $600 a week in federal unemployment benefits equates to an annual salary of $31,200 before adding additional state insurance payments. There is little chance that the hair salon is going to open up under these operating restrictions when unemployment pays so well.

The CARES Act is historic if for no other reason than the amount of “free money” it gives away. It includes programs like the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which makes $659 billion in “forgivable” loans available to qualifying small businesses. And unlike the New Deal Reconstruction Finance Corporation (RFC) or the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP), the PPP will not make a profit for the federal government — it was designed as a give-away.

The PPP is supposed to entice small businesses to keep their employees on the payroll — even if the business is shuttered — because the loans will be forgiven as long as 75 percent of the loan proceeds are used for payroll and other qualifying expenses. But history shows that government-directed lending programs (e.g., housing GSE’s, green energy loans, etc.) rarely work according to plan. The accelerated PPP loan process creates the potential for massive fraud, and many small businesses that receive loans will fail regardless. The PPP’s greatest success is likely to be its penchant for spawning congressional investigations.

Other unique and destructive features of the CARES Act include legislative protections for borrowers who fail to make their mortgage or rent payments. The Act allows any borrower with a federally-guaranteed mortgage to forgo making mortgage payments for up to a year if the borrower’s ability to pay is adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The lender cannot foreclose on the mortgage or accrue penalties. Similarly, the Act temporarily prohibits landlords from evicting tenants who fail to pay rent. In both cases, Congress requires the creditor to provide forbearance without offsetting compensation from the government or the delinquent borrower. These provisions not only erode lender property rights, they require lenders and landlords to be a source of welfare assistance for customers.

As bad as it has been, this episode provides only a partial taste of socialism. The current spending spree propping up the economy cannot last forever. Once the government runs out of money, the generous unemployment benefits and forgivable business loan programs will end, and the unemployed will have to try to find work. By then, businesses and jobs will have vanished, and creditors will have added fees to compensate them for their new forbearance responsibility. In short, the government’s response to COVID-19 will make it much more difficult to restart and grow the economy. In the long run, the country is better served by policies that eschew heavy-handed government control in favor of policies that rely on free markets, respect property rights and promote individual responsibility.

