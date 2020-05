Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020

Walmart’s online sales increased by 74 percent in its first quarter as shoppers stayed home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to the company’s report released Tuesday. Walmart’s online shopping surpassed expectations,...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/498513-walmarts-online-sales-up-74-percent-as-shoppers-shelter-in-place