Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020

Unemployment will average 9.3 percent next year, according to new projections from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO).The nonpartisan agency forecast that the unemployment rate would peak at 15.8 percent next quarter and drop to 11.5 percent at...

