Eligible dependents in the CARES Act and HEROES Act economic relief payments

Last week, the House Democrats introduced — and the House of Representatives passed — the HEROES Act. A major component of the HEROES Act is a second round of economic relief payments. The payments in the HEROES Act are similarly structured to the first round of payments in the CARES Act. However, the House Democrats expanded on the first-round payments by increasing the number of qualifying households, broadening the definition of qualifying dependents, and increasing the payment amount per dependent.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks about the ‘Heroes Act’, a proposal for the next phase of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) relief legislation, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 12, 2020. Graeme Jennings/Pool via REUTERS

Like those in the CARES Act, the HEROES Act payments would be based on 2018 or 2019 tax filings and be $1,200 ($2,400 for married couples filing jointly). Each recipient would receive an additional $1,200 for each dependent in the households, up to a maximum of three dependents. As such, the maximum payment would be $6,000 for households with five or more people. The HEROES Act payment would have the same phase-out thresholds as the CARES Act payments: $75,000 ($150,000 married couples filing jointly and $112,500 heads of household).

The HEROES Act payment would be available to tax filers with a valid Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN). This means that certain resident aliens that do not have an SSN can still qualify. The HEROES Act payments would be available to Social Security beneficiaries and other non-filers.

Overall, the Joint Committee on Taxation estimates the HEROES Act payments would cost $412.5 billion. This is more than $100 billion more than the cost of the first round of payments from the CARES Act. The JCT estimated the first round will cost about $292 billion.

One of the primary reasons why the HEROES Act economic relief payments have a much larger budget impact is that the act has a broader definition of a dependent and provides a larger amount per qualifying dependent.

Under the CARES Act, a household could receive an additional $500 for each qualifying child, defined as a child under the age of 17. This is the same definition of a qualifying child for the Child Tax Credit. This excluded children that have turned 17, college students that may still be dependents, and other dependents, such as elderly parents. In contrast, the HEROS Act would provide and additional $1,200 to all dependents (up to three per household). This definition includes those left out of the CARES Act.

The table, below, shows the average size of the economic relief payment and the total number of eligible dependents by income level under the CARES Act and the HEROES Act. The average size of the rebate among taxpayers eligible for the rebate is higher under the HEROES Act ($2,170) than the CARES Act ($1,729). While this is driven by the larger per-dependent amount under the HEROES Act ($1,200 vs. $500), it is also a result of the many more eligible dependents. Under the HEROES Act, roughly 96 million dependents would be eligible for a payment — about 26 million more than the number of dependents eligible under the CARES Act. It is unclear whether a second round of payments will pass the Senate. However, it appears the Democrats have prioritized providing more support to households with dependents.

