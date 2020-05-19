The World Health Assembly and COVID-19

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020

While the enemy is a virus, there are undoubtedly sides at the virtual World Health Assembly, which started yesterday and ends today. Taiwan was once again denied access to the meeting, after ongoing objections from Beijing and President Trump gave the World Health Organization (WHO) 30 days to shape up or lose funding permanently.

Under pressure from US and other western powers, the WHO has agreed to an investigation into the origins of the virus, how it was transmitted, and who knew what and when. Cooperation from China —ground zero of the infection — is weak at best.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) attends the virtual 73rd World Health Assembly (WHA) during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Geneva, Switzerland, May 19, 2020. Christopher Black/WHO/Handout via REUTERS

There was more consensus about ensuring the private sector does not benefit from treatments and vaccines. With the exception of US, UK, and Switzerland, most other nations wanted some sort of “people’s vaccine” pledge to ensure no profiteering.

In the bizarre world of public health, signaling support for solidarity and socialized health trumps actual progress. The private entity Moderna reported advances in a COVID-19 vaccine yesterday morning, which nicely shows how the private sector (no doubt with input from university scientists and government experts too) will actually develop the way out of this pandemic.

So far all US and EU healthcare companies have shown willingness to donate drugs (Gilead and Bayer) and personal protective gear (3M etc.) to numerous good causes. The notion that the private sector aims to profit from the virus is, so far at least, non-existent. But since the federal government is subsidizing every other business, it seems fair that it pays a fair price for any vaccine the private sector develops. After all, the profit motive has driven every major drug in use today. So the health bureaucrats meeting virtually may not develop anything, but they’ll be happy to ensure they control distribution.

