Articles

Category: Economy Published on Sunday, 17 May 2020 23:54 Hits: 6

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in a Sunday interview that the U.S. economy is unlikely to return to its pre-pandemic strength before the end of 2020, but may begin gaining strength in the second half of the year. In an interview...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/498235-fed-chair-us-economy-will-rebound-from-coronavirus-but-not-by-end-of-2020