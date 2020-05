Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 13:41 Hits: 4

Markets opened down Friday morning on news that retail sales in April fell a record 16.4 percent, breaking the March record of an 8.3 percent decline.The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 225 points, or 1 percent, in early trading, as the S&...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/coronavirus-report/497944-record-drop-in-retail-sales-triggers-slump-in-markets