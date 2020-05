Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 14 May 2020 20:16 Hits: 5

Stocks closed with solid gains Thursday, rebounding to break a three-day losing streak despite the Labor Department reporting nearly 3 million more claims for unemployment benefits filed last week.The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed with a gain...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/news/497848-stocks-rebound-from-morning-losses-to-snap-three-day-skid