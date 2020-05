Articles

Published on Thursday, 14 May 2020

J.C. Penney Company, Inc. said in a regulatory filing over the weekend that it paid big-dollar bonuses to multiple executive officers within the company just weeks after it announced it would be furloughing the majority of its hourly store...

