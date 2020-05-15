What can advocates of federal R&D support learn from World War II? My long-read Q&A with Tony Mills

Articles

America has been a world leader in technological innovation for a long time — but are we taking that position for granted? How can American policymakers most effectively support scientific research in the future? Tony Mills joined Political Economy this week to discuss.

Tony is the director of the R Street Institute’s science policy program. He was previously the editor of RealClearPolicy. He and Mark Mills recently published an excellent article in The New Atlantis titled “The Science Before the War”.

What follows is a lightly edited transcript of our conversation, including brief portions that were cut from the original podcast.

Pethokoukis: In your essay, you describe America’s R&D efforts during World War II. And currently, during this pandemic, there’s a lot of interest in getting therapeutics and a vaccine out as quick as possible. And so people will say, “Well, we need a Manhattan Project.” World War II remains a go-to example of America coming together in a crisis to create some sort of big scientific breakthrough.

What do you think of that analogy? Is that a helpful one for current times?

Mills: Well, in a certain sense, I think it is the right analogy. And the sense is this: World War II was really the first time that the federal government became a large-scale investor in — and even a producer of — scientific research through the Manhattan Project, of course, but also the Rad Lab at MIT, which was the government’s research project that led to the development of radar and programs on computing.

There was a whole range of government-led research programs during the war. This is really the first time that the government began to do this. It’s really the origin of what is sometimes called “big science” by scholars. And it sets an important precedent. I think you can see that the Apollo program and other large-scale government efforts in scientific research after WWII are in that mold.

Now, I think there’s a way that this trope gets used which is more problematic, and that’s partly what we’re trying to get at in the piece: the idea that the government can “order up” scientific knowledge and direct it to solve practical problems. In a certain sense, the government clearly can and has done that, as with the Manhattan Project. But what we try to do is tease out the kind of pre-history and the sorts of scientific discoveries that were necessary in order for those more practically oriented research projects to be possible.

One reason those efforts were successful is that they weren’t just starting from nothing, from base zero. They were drawing upon what was already a fairly large reservoir of scientific knowledge, right?

That’s right. I think the idea that scientific discovery can generate technological breakthroughs has become “unfashionable,” at least in certain policy circles nowadays.

On the one hand, there’s the kind of received view that technology is changing rapidly, and so on and so forth. But when you look at what kind of research is underway, both within and outside the government, it tends to be more of the applied research and development variety. There’s a general trend that you can trace going back to World War II where applied research and development has eclipsed basic science, not only because the private sector has taken on more and more of R&D, but also within government. Whereas in the mid-century, the view that was promoted by Vannevar Bush — FDR’s science advisor who oversaw a lot of the war time research — was that basic science was needed as the kind of reservoir, as you say, for technological invention. That idea isn’t really as fashionable nowadays.

And one of the things that we try to do in this essay is to look at the historical evidence. What’s really striking is you take those three iconic inventions: the atom bomb, the computer, and radar. And each of them depends on a whole set of highly theoretical discoveries, going back to the 1800s or farther. And they would be unimaginable without that kind of pre-history.

A general view shows a reconstruction of the Z 1 computer, the world’s first computer built by German computer pioneer Konrad Zuse during the opening of an exhibition at the German Museum of Technology in Berlin September 7, 2010. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

This is not to say that you have a direct line, where you have a scientific discovery and then two years later you have the atom bomb. This is a complex and, in many cases, a long-term process. But it’s a pretty striking pattern.

One thing I really liked was that you highlighted the string of pure research and pure scientific discovery that led to things — particularly radar — where the end discovery wasn’t necessarily where anybody thought the research was going to lead, but pure scientific discovery over decades just led to an amazingly practical technology.

But of course, scientists in the 30s and 40s were able to draw upon all things that I’m sure at the time seemed to be completely unrelated discoveries, right?

Yeah, that’s right. I mean, the way I sometimes think about it is the distinction can be drawn in terms of “why” questions versus “how to” questions. Now, that’s a bit rough of a distinction, but it works if you’re asking, “Why is nature the way it is?”, or you’re searching for explanations of the way pollen grains suspended in fluid behave and postulate the existence of invisible molecules to make sense of it. This is classical scientific research — trying to understand nature.

I think a very striking example is George Boole, the English mathematician’s work in the 1840s, trying to describe the “mathematics of the human intellect,” as he called it. What he was doing was very theoretical — trying to apply the formalism of algebra to form a logic. And it turned out that the system he developed could be applied to electrical relay circuits. And that’s something that Claude Shannon, the American engineer, figured out almost 100 years later. That laid the foundation for modern digital computing. Now, people knew that logic could have practical implications. Different people tried to develop computing type machines going back many, many years. But the key insight wasn’t driven by any attempt to develop something practical.

There’s a similar story with the radar, as you say. Think of it this way: You can’t develop the technique for tracking and locating objects using radio waves — which is what radar is — unless you know these radio waves exist. The atom bomb is similar: You can’t split the atom unless that there are atoms.

I think it’s that kind of idea that’s very powerful, which Vannevar Bush saw. He had developed a prototypical computer. He was Claude Shannon’s advisor at MIT. He had worked at the intersection of a lot of cutting-edge science and a lot of engineering. So he knew firsthand how these theoretical discoveries could be useful.

And I think we’ve kind of lost our sense of how foundational basic scientific discoveries can be. We tend to think of basic science as just long-term research. But really, if we think of it in terms of these foundational insights and discoveries, it opens up a broader kind of path.

To bring this back to coronavirus, think about the way that modern virology works. We use gene sequencing to develop testing techniques, to develop vaccines. Well, we had to discover the gene first. Without that, we wouldn’t be doing any of those techniques, right? So it’s that kind of basic scientific discovery and progress that we are trying to tease out in this piece.

What was Vannevar Bush’s vision for what government-funded science would look like after the war? What the scientific research complex would look like, versus what we actually got?

Yeah, that’s a great question. His vision was: “Look at what the government was able to do during wartime — these incredible technological feats.” And his argument was that the government was able to do that because of this backlog of scientific discovery that we’ve been talking about.

And so he proposed continuing government investment in science. He liked to say: “To continue government support of science, but remove the controls.” So support without control. And the idea was to allow the government to stimulate scientific research, but to not try to steer it toward practical objectives and instead allow scientists to set their own research agendas.

It’s worth noting that the live alternative at the time was very similar to a lot of contemporary views, which was: “No, no, no. If the government is going to be investing money, it should be steering it toward practical objectives.” And there was an alternative proposal gaining a lot of political steam during the 1940s that Vannevar Bush was angling to outmaneuver with President Roosevelt. And the result — there was a political debate and a number of bills on the Hill — was that eventually, in 1950, Congress sent a bill to Truman’s desk which was signed into law and created the National Science Foundation. And this was, in a sense, the result of the Bush vision.

Apollo XI Astronauts Neil Armstrong (L), Michael Collins (C), and Buzz Aldrin laugh with President Richard Nixon aboard the USS Hornet, in this July 24, 1969 handout photo courtesy of the Richard Nixon Foundation. The President was on hand to greet the astronauts after their splashdown in the Pacific. Armstrong, the first man to set foot on the moon, has died at the age of 82, his family said on August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Nixon

But what Bush had really imagined was a single federal agency that would support basic science that was done outside the government. And he was thinking here especially of universities and other non-governmental laboratories. By the time NSF was created, there were a host of other federal agencies that were spending way more on basic and applied research and development. So he didn’t quite get what he was hoping for, but he did, I would say, move the needle very considerably, in the sense that the post-war paradigm involved a lot of government support for basic science.

And, as I say, that ratio has almost completely flipped nowadays.

So what sort of scientific research does the government do, and who is doing it? And how would you describe the nature of that research? Basic research, applied research, mission-driven research — there are all these different phrases. So what are we doing right now?

Right now, we do a lot of different things. What we wound up with in the post-war period is a pluralistic research environment. And we still have very much a pluralistic one: A whole host of federal agencies fund basic applied research and also product development-type research, both in house and in other entities that get government funding, whether they’re private research institutions or university labs. There are also national laboratories themselves which are governmental, including everything from the Department of Energy, to NASA, to NIH, which is the largest funder of basic research today in the government.

We fund a whole host of things, and the model for that varies by agency and program. For NIH itself, I believe 80 percent of their research is extramural, meaning it is not done on the NIH campus and instead goes to outside institutions and so on. So there is a kind of Bushian framework I think built into that, to some degree. But what is notable is the general trend toward more applied research and development. And you can see that in both the private sectors taking over the majority of R&D in the country and also within the government’s own R&D portfolio, with its growing emphasis on applied research and development.

And I think one of the lessons of World War II in this respect is that this might be a cause for some worry. If you look at the tremendous success in technological development in the post-war period, I think there’s a pretty good case to be made that it was at least partly the result of a lot of scientific progress that was what we would call basic research.

Right. You may not have these numbers on the tip of your tongue, but how much are we spending on basic research by the government today versus, let’s say, in 1980 or 1975? What is the direction of this spending as a share of GDP?

Yeah, so I can tell you that as a percentage of overall R&D spending, a big change that happened the past few years was that the federal government is no longer the biggest single source of even basic research. It’s about 40 percent of overall US spending on basic research. And the rest is a mix. The second largest share would be from the private sector, and then a mix of philanthropy and not-for-profit sources, so that’s a big change.

But I think the larger one is the overall fraction of what we spend on basic versus applied R&D has shifted quite considerably. So I believe the latest numbers are in the order of 30 billion federal spending on basic research. And that’s a small fraction of what the private sector spends on R&D overall.

How much should we be spending? How do we know? Do we look at what China’s spending and we say, “Well, we have to spend either that or five times that”? How do we begin to figure that out?

I don’t think there’s any magic number or anything like that. I think that the argument here is more the trend. One of the points that Bush makes — and I should say, Bush didn’t get everything right by any means, but I do think he had a core insight that’s worth taking seriously — is that unless we kind of put our thumb on the scale a little bit for basic science, there’s a natural kind of drift toward utilitarianism in our funding.

This makes a lot of good sense — there’s a good reason why the private sector is not investing most of its money in basic science, and the government of course needs to invest in military research and other kinds of applied things as well.

Traffic passes by an image of the Saturn V rocket, which launched the Apollo 11 astronauts into space, as it is projected onto the side of the Washington Monument to mark the 50th anniversary of the first lunar mission in Washington, U.S., July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

But it’s an issue of the overall trajectory. I think there are different kind of proxies you can use to think about what the right amount is. Again, I don’t think there’s a Goldilocks number or ratio, but if you kind of survey a lot of the scientific organizations that include the practitioners of basic science, almost all of them will say that they don’t have enough money. Granted, scientists always tend to say that. But there are lots of other indicators that our progress in science is slowing down, or at least things aren’t kind of operating the way that we might prefer.

If you look at, for example, the state of physics, a lot of folks are worried that there’s a certain kind of stagnation happening there. The standard model of particle physics has been around for about half a century. The situation in the life sciences is a little better, but not all that different. And many of the key breakthroughs there took place at a time when there was substantially more federal support, at least as a percentage for basic research in life sciences.

In 1980, NIH became the biggest dispenser of basic scientific research. It used to be NASA before that. And so I think if you look at all these trends together, the picture you get is one where we’re not kind of getting as much out of scientific research as we used to, and we’re not putting as much in. And I think this may partly explain some of the productivity problems we have generally when it comes to innovation.

Do you think we have the political patience for that? I think I would agree — I would like the government to spend more on pure research. But do we have that kind of patience anymore?

I remember these reports that would come out from Congress in the past that would look at what government was funding. And there would be these kind of mocking reports in which they would be spending money on this kind of research, which just seemed to be crazy stuff. It didn’t seem to have any real-world application. And people would put out lists of “the government’s 10 craziest research projects” or something.

So do we have the patience and the will for that kind of funding, rather than focusing on stuff where we can say, “Well, here’s where it might lead”?

That’s a tough question. I think obviously these budgetary questions are always going to be constrained by the political realities. And they should be, right? I mean, it’s a perfectly reasonable thing to expect that the government’s use of taxpayer dollars is going to generate some kind of benefit for society. So I think that there may be a certain limit to how far you can push this argument.

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) speaks with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority Acting Director Dr. Gary Disbrow as Sen. Tim Kaine, (D-VA), speaks with Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), before a Senate Health Education Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) tests, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 7, 2020. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

That said, I think that this is part of the reason why making the argument is important, because we want technological innovations. There are a lot of very genuine worries about productivity, for example. We want to be able to better handle a public health crisis like the one we are hopefully pulling out of. Again, going back to the example I used: We are only able to even be thinking about developing a vaccine to a virus we didn’t know existed five minutes ago because of a backlog of scientific research — some of it quite basic research — into genomics and in other fields. And this goes back 40-plus years. So that’s long-term, but we can finally see the return on investment now.

And so if we want to be able to have the kind of reservoirs and resources to do these technological things, I think we have to take seriously that this may be partly what we need to do. If you look historically at the number of countries that have been able to sustain flourishing institutions of science and technology, you’ll see that there really aren’t very many of them. And they tend to have in common a dual kind of science-technology pattern. You can think of Germany in the late 19th century, the Soviet Union for a certain period of time, the United States, maybe the UK for a certain period of time, but there aren’t really all that many examples of it. Whereas the tendency toward utilitarianism is much stronger, and I think more universal. So I think it may be part of the “special sauce,” in other words. And so I think it’s something that we should take seriously.

I was having a conversation with someone, and they were asking, “What would be some big ideas for science funding?” I sarcastically said, “DARPA, but for pandemics,” because I think that’s an easy thing to say. Some people prefer DARPA — the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency — and they know it had a big role of autonomous driving, for instance.

Is there a new agency or a new structure that you would like to see just briefly put into place? Or do we just keep the basic structure but maybe refocus it, or spend more money on it? What are the ultimate policy actions you would like to see taken?

So first, here’s what I would not like to see: someone saying, “Here are the practical goals and let’s throw money at that and see if we can solve the problem.”

I think in some discrete cases that may be perfectly fine. If we’re talking about developing a vaccine for the novel coronavirus based on what we know about its underlying virology or whatever, then okay. But in focusing on the kind of large-scale, “we need a moonshot” kind of things, the danger is that we are not very imaginative. And by “we,” I mean people that are not developing the scientific ideas about how discovery, innovation, and progress really takes place.

And we can talk ad nauseum about this. There are a lot of examples of these kinds of serendipitous discoveries, where developments in physics leads to breakthroughs in parts of biology or something. So I think it’s very difficult to put your thumb on the scale ahead of time and come up with the right answer. So that’s what I would not like to see.

Now, in terms of policies, I think there are a lot of problems with our current R&D framework. And so what I would propose, rather than creating a new agency or something like that, would be thinking seriously about how we can reform what we are currently doing. There are a lot of problems with incentive structures in the academy that arguably are leading some research down roads that maybe are not so desirable. The average age of a lot of recipients of federal grants is getting older. There is a bias toward big science versus small science that maybe goes too far in that direction. And as I mentioned, I think there’s the general trend of biasing applied research and development over basic science.

And so there are a lot of different ways we could experiment with new R&D models, such as giving smaller grants to a wider range of people. There’s a problem of too many “capturing” of federal money by well-established research institutions, so it’s worth trying to diversify the pool of recipients. I think there are a lot of things that we could kind of put into the toolkit to innovate in how we stimulate R&D. But there are these larger trends away from basic science that I would also want to counteract.

My guest today has been Tony Mills. Tony, thanks for coming on the podcast.

Thank you very much.

