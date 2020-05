Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 13 May 2020 22:06 Hits: 4

President Trump on Wednesday praised Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell as the "most improved player" in the administration, a reflection of how far the president has come around on Powell after arguing last year he had the power to...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/497657-trump-calls-fed-chair-powell-most-improved-player