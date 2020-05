Articles

Simon Property Group, the nation’s largest mall owner, is planning to have about half of its centers reopened within the next week, it announced Monday.Simon executives said they are preparing to reopen in locations that are loosening restrictions...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/497283-nations-largest-mall-owner-planning-to-have-half-of-centers-reopened-in-next