Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 15:26 Hits: 3

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Tuesday that he and Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) are working on legislation to expand liability protections for businesses as they begin to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/497316-mcconnell-cornyn-working-on-bill-to-expand-liability-protections