Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (La.), the top Republican on a newly formed coronavirus committee, blasted Democrats on Tuesday for demanding a handful of companies return federal loans received through the Paycheck Protection Program (...

