Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020

A $3 trillion coronavirus relief package unveiled by House Democrats on Tuesday would provide for a second round of direct payments to most Americans.The payments would be similar to the one-time payments created by legislation Congress...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/497384-house-democrats-bill-would-create-a-second-round-of-direct-coronavirus-relief