A failing grade for The Wall Street Journal’s report on Amazon

Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020

The Wall Street Journal’s recent report claiming that Amazon “scooped up data from its own sellers to launch competitive products” shows a lack of understanding of basic business economics and research.

The report discusses the newspaper’s investigation of how Amazon treats businesses (called sellers) that sell products on its website. The article includes statements from one current and about 20 former Amazon employees (all anonymous) who say they accessed and used seller data in violation of company policies and processes. They did this to develop Amazon private label products to compete with the sellers, and the article cites examples of Amazon introducing private label products, of sellers being surprised at the data Amazon collects, and of sellers choosing to not use Amazon out of fear that it would learn the economics of their products and imitate them.

What’s wrong with the report’s research?

I give the research behind the report an F for quality. First, it relies completely on questionable sources: The report treats as factual the statements of current and former Amazon employees who claim that they stole information, violated company policies, and worked around company procedures intended to protect sellers, all for personal gain. These sources’ statements might be true, but why should we trust them?

There is also a misleading difference between the headline, which makes a claim about Amazon the company, and the content of the article, which is about rogue employees violating Amazon’s rules. The article doesn’t provide evidence that the company supported the violators.

Not understanding managerial economics

The report’s analytical quality is nearly as bad. The author claims to offer an example of Amazon inappropriately gathering proprietary data, but the data mentioned were total sales, how much Amazon was paid for marketing and shipping, and how much Amazon made on each sale. Rather than an example of corrupt practices, this is an example of good managerial economics.

If you were a seller, you would want Amazon to know your total sales so that it could pay you. You would also want Amazon to know what you had paid it to promote your product. And you would expect that Amazon would know how much profit it makes from you selling your products. For Amazon to not know these things would be business malpractice.

The author’s general criticism of Amazon developing private labels also contains flawed economics, as it fails to recognize that private labels can benefit sellers. Online retailers work hard to attract buyers, and sellers on these retailers’ sites benefit from that work. Private labels may compete with these sellers, but they also incentivize the online retailer to attract new customers to the website. This benefits sellers if enough of the new customers buy from them.

On net, it appears that Amazon’s growing customer base benefits sellers who, according to the article, are flocking to Amazon. There are examples of sellers being unhappy that they have to compete with Amazon, but if they were to analyze the bigger picture, I suspect that many would find that they are benefitting on net.

Another misguided criticism of private labels occurs when the author cites business targets as causes of corruption. One of Amazon’s targets is for private-label sales to account for 10 percent of all retail sales by 2022. The article insinuates that such targets incentivize employees to cheat.

But such targets are necessary. More than one Nobel Prize in economics has been awarded for work on the importance of targets and incentives. Without goals and measurements, businesses fail. Targets and goals could incentivize some employees to resort to cheating, but it is nearly impossible to design an incentive system completely free of such risk. This is why employee character and ethics are so important.

What’s the reality with Amazon?

It is impossible to tell from the report whether Amazon is guilty of the acts that the Journal’s headline claims. It might be that the company deceives its sellers, but the article does not uncover evidence of that. I am not a lawyer, but it would seem to me that if the company is violating its agreements with sellers, then civil lawsuits are appropriate remedies.

At a minimum, the company is guilty of bad hiring. And if the anonymous sources are at least somewhat truthful, then the company’s internal controls are weak. This creates an opportunity for Amazon to be transparent with sellers, review with them the controls that are in place, and discuss how they could improve. Tighter controls may or may not serve the interests of the sellers. That is for them to decide.

What’s to be done?

It appears that whatever problems exist for Amazon and its sellers can be addressed with current laws and legal processes. The problems for journalistic research that this report exposes will be harder to solve. As social media sites are learning, it is unclear that there is a marketplace for truth.

