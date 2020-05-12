5 questions for Lane Kenworthy on the viability of social democracy

Articles

According to Lane Kenworthy, the United States is already a social democracy, to some extent. We have a welfare state and public insurance programs, so the main difference between America and the social democracies of Scandinavia is a matter of degree. The question is, should we do more to embrace social democracy in America? Lane says that we should, and I recently spoke with him on Political Economy to explore why he believes this.

Lane is a professor of sociology and the Yankovich Chair in Social Thought at the University of California, San Diego. His latest book, Social Democratic Capitalism, was released earlier this year.

What is the United States missing which would make it a better fulfillment of the ideal of social democracy?

In terms of the programs we would need to create from scratch, there are two main ones: a national paid sickness insurance program and paid parental leave. Most of the other stuff we already have — it’s just less generous and covers fewer people.

Most of the difference I would say is in the scope of the coverage and the degree of generosity of already existing programs. Most Americans have health insurance, but not all, and that separates us not only from the social democracies, but from all other rich democratic nations. We’ve got a public pension program: social security for retirement. We provide some money for elder care. And we do some early education, but that’s done at the state level, and only a few states and now a couple of cities also have it.

I think the concern among many Americans would be that a large welfare state — whether because it changes people’s incentives or because of taxes — ends up harming the capitalist private sector. Do we see those concerns played out in Scandinavia?

I think it’s a perfectly reasonable worry. And I think the empirical evidence so far suggests that, at the level of Denmark or Sweden, no, a large welfare state probably doesn’t hurt long-run growth. We’ve got data from the rich democratic countries going back over a century and as they’ve — and this includes the United States — slowly built up public spending and public insurance programs, we don’t see any evidence of a sustained slowdown in economic growth.

And we don’t see countries like Sweden, Denmark, and Finland growing more slowly. They’re all quite good at innovation, according to most efforts to score innovation. So it’s a perfectly reasonable worry, but I just don’t see evidence that these programs harm medium or long-run economic growth.

One criticism of this idea is that these countries are much smaller, have a different history and culture, are more homogenous, and have tended to be more positive about what government can do. Can we just cut and paste the policies from these micro-countries into the US without some surprises and negative tradeoffs?

A very common version of this argument says there’s some kind of cultural work ethic in the Nordic countries that keeps people working hard, even when you have a set of programs that would allow people to just live off the government rather than engaging in paid work. In the long run, these incentives would be bad for economic growth.

But when you look at data, there’s just no indication of this kind of difference in work ethic. You can look at things like average number of weeks or hours worked by people who are in the labor force, and that tends to be pretty low in the Nordic countries — not what you’d expect if they’ve got this kind of cultural work ethic that keeps people working.

My conclusion is that there really isn’t much reason to think that there’s something unique or special about this particular set of countries that allows this policy setup to work only there and not in other nations like the United States.

The way Bernie Sanders and other folks would pay for their programs is through very high income taxes on rich people and companies. That’s not how Scandinavia pays for their big welfare state, right?

You’re right. In most of the Nordic countries, the tax system overall is probably closer to a proportional tax system than ours is. If we were to strictly adopt the Nordic model here, what we would do probably first and foremost is create a national consumption tax.

Now the value-added tax, like any consumption tax, is actually regressive. People at the low end of the income distribution tend to pay higher amounts of their income or higher proportion of their income. You can adjust it, massage it in various ways to make it less regressive, and then you can offset that with increases in income taxes for higher earners and increases in other kinds of taxes. That’s a very different strategy from funding than what Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren have been proposing.

But there’s much more income inequality here in the United States. So if you follow that second rationale in the United States, then it would in fact point you toward increasing taxes by hitting those higher in the income distribution.

Are these welfare policies as popular as they once were, whether it’s in Scandinavia or Germany? Or are critics of the social democracies of Europe gaining influence and popularity?

We need to separate the policies from the parties that were responsible for putting those policies in place. I think the overall set of policies is as popular as ever. And I think you see that in the way that center right parties attack these policies: They don’t try to do away with them. There’s no fundamental challenge to the size or scope of the welfare states in those countries.

Social democratic parties clearly are less popular than they were at their peak, and there are a variety of reasons for that. But I think one fundamental problem they face is that they’ve succeeded in getting this pretty effective system put in place. And so now they end up mostly just campaigning to maintain the status quo. It’s not the only reason, but I do think that’s part of the struggle that they’ve faced in the last 20-30 years. More recently, of course, there has also been this rise of anti-immigrant so-called populism.

