Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 11 May 2020 13:43 Hits: 1

Moody’s Analytics economist Mark Zandi is warning that a second coronavirus wave and depression is possible without a vaccine. “If we get a second wave, it will be a depression,” Zandi said on CNBC’s “Trading Nation” on Friday. “We may not...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/497080-mark-zandi-worries-us-risking-second-covid-wave-and-depression-without-vaccine