Category: Economy Published on Monday, 11 May 2020 13:50 Hits: 1

Stock markets dropped Monday morning amid concerns that the economic downturn from the coronavirus will be longer and deeper than feared.The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 230 points, or 1 percent, and the S&P 500 dipped 25 points, or 0.8...

