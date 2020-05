Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 11 May 2020 21:52 Hits: 5

Five western states have signed a joint letter to the leaders of both parties in Congress requesting a combined $1 trillion in coronavirus relief funding from the federal government.The letter, which was released on Twitter by the governors of...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/497208-western-states-ask-congress-for-1-trillion-in-coronavirus-relief