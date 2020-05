Articles

Category: Economy Published on Sunday, 10 May 2020 14:30 Hits: 5

White House adviser Kevin Hassett said Sunday the U.S. unemployment rate could reach 20 percent in May. “I think just looking at the flow of initial claims, it looks like we're probably going to get close to 20 percent in the next report,”...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/497003-white-house-advisor-says-unemployment-may-climb-to-20-percent