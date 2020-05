Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 17:04 Hits: 4

Almost 80 percentĀ of newly unemployed Americans say they expect to eventually be called back to work by their most recent employer, a statistic economists are calling a glimmer of hope in April's otherwise devastating jobs report.The Labor...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/496802-most-newly-unemployed-workers-expect-it-will-be-temporary