It’s not too early for policymakers to think about strengthening the post-virus economy

A pretty good lede by Financial Times editorial board: “Short of a communist revolution, it is hard to imagine how governments could have intervened in private markets — for labour, for credit, for the exchange of goods and services — as quickly and deeply as in the past two months of lockdowns.”

Certainly far faster and deeper than during the global financial crisis a decade ago. (Of course, the collapse is also faster and deeper.) Back then, however, one could more easily make the case that government was saving capitalism from itself. (Not an argument I wholly agree with.) This time around, government is trying to save capitalism from a virus — not to mention save itself from its own lack of preparedness. The more the pre-virus economy can stay intact during America’s loose national quarantine, the stronger the post-virus recovery. But as today’s jobs report and other recent economic data suggest, plenty of damage has been done and continues to be inflicted. And government must continue to intervene with financial support for the private sector.

A woman walks through a mostly empty Reagan National airport as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to keep airline travel at minimal levels and the U.S. economy contracts in the first quarter at its sharpest pace since the Great Recession, in Washington, U.S. April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Still, capitalism’s critics hope to use the pandemic to accelerate and highlight their critiques. But many of them are no truer today than before the global coronavirus outbreak. From the FT: “One of the greatest long-term threats to capitalism functioning well is the perception, let alone the reality, that markets which are supposed to be free are actually rigged in favour of the powerful.”

But maybe the media spends too much time feeding that perception. Example: Is Amazon a dangerous and unassailable monopoly gobbling up retail? Maybe not, writes Bloomberg columnist Tae Kim: “Business turmoil sparked by the Covid-19 pandemic is creating opportunities for rivals from upstart Shopify to retailers such as Target and Costco.”

If you’re looking for threats, there are none bigger than a post-virus recovery that feels more like perpetual stagnation. There’s the damage from COVID-19. But as I write for The Week, “Some of the wounds might be self-inflicted if a more risk-averse, pandemic-shocked society and government pursue populist, ‘drawbridge up’ responses to the pandemic” under the wonky euphemism of “industrial policy.” Right now, that possibility sure seems more likely than not. Efforts to reform liberal democratic capitalism must not undermine the essential dynamism that animates it.

