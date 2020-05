Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 17:30 Hits: 2

The U.S. budget deficit has soared to $1.48 trillion for the first seven months of the current fiscal year, according to a new estimate from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO).The CBO's projection for the first seven months of fiscal&...

