Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 19:17 Hits: 5

The IRS said Friday that people should use the agency's "Get My Payment" web tool by noon on Wednesday, May 13, in order to receive their coronavirus relief payment more promptly.Taxpayers who use the tool before this deadline will be able to...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/496850-irs-urges-people-to-use-web-tool-by-wednesday-to-get-coronavirus-payment-by