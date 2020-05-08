The April jobs report was nightmare fuel. Well, mostly.

Articles

Published on Friday, 08 May 2020

So an absolutely hellacious, horrific jobs report. That we expected such devastating numbers helps not at all. Non-farm payrolls plunged by 20.5 million in April, while the official unemployment rate rocketed to 14.7 percent. Total carnage in sector after sector. Worse: The BLS said the true jobless rate is closer to 20 percent because some folks not working were misclassified as employed. Even worse again: Nonfarm payrolls over the previous two months were revised down by a net 214,000. Triple worse: Weekly jobless claims, a more timely labor market indicator, suggest things have gotten worse since last month.

People in cars wait in line to pick up unemployment forms, as the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Hialeah, Florida, U.S., April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

It was such a bad report that many economists had to get creative in describing its awfulness. Sure, Goldman Sachs went the conventional route: “Today’s report confirms a labor market in deep recession, and jobless claims and other timely data indicate job losses continued into early May.” But others were a bit more writerly. Paul Ashworth of Capital Economics: “Unprecedented job loss illustrates extent of human tragedy.” Joe Brusuelas of RSM: “The abyss that policymakers are staring into is vast and dark.”

And yet the stock market headed higher on the news. Just like it has for weeks, despite a wave of terrible economic and pandemic news. Anti-capitalists have highlighted this fact as a way of illustrating “the stock market is not the economy.” And their deeper point, I think, is that society should ignore what Wall Street and Silicon Valley and Corporate America overall have to say about how the American economy ought to work.

So why have stocks rebounded so strongly from their late March lows? My flippant answer is that investors, for a while, were pricing in something like “Contagion” and now they’re pricing in something considerably less terrible. In other words, a short, sharp mini-depression followed by an economic reopening and, at least initially, a strong rebound. (This assumes at least a somewhat successful virus-containment strategy). Second, governments around the world have been aggressive with fiscal and monetary policy, far more so than during the Global Financial Crisis. Third, some big stock indexes, like the S&P 500, are more heavily weighted than the overall economy to sectors that may do well coming out of the crisis, such as IT and healthcare.

We should all take it as a good sign that stocks aren’t pricing in a long depression. Make no mistake: Bad economies and bad stock markets go together over the long run. The Dow went nowhere from 1966 to 1982 as a roller-coaster economy was racked by runaway inflation and repeated recessions. And if stocks have a bad reaction to some political or policy event — recall the market’s bad reaction in the fall of 2008 after Congress initially failed to pass the bank bailout bill — politicians and other policymakers should pay close attention.

Any good news? The increase in unemployment was heavily tilted toward persons who reported being on temporary layoff. And as Goldman Sachs notes, “The three post-war recessions with the highest share of temporary layoffs were followed by the fastest labor market recoveries.” Let’s hope that pattern continues. (And it might if enough employers stay in business through government support.) Indeed, maybe that’s one of the messages stocks are sending.

