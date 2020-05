Articles

A trio of senators is introducing legislation to provide $2,000 in monthly payments during, and in the immediate aftermath of, the coronavirus pandemic. The bill, from Sens. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Ed Markey (D...

