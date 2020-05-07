Capital losses, not capital gains, need urgent tax relief

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 07 May 2020 17:16 Hits: 3

In a recent tweet, President Trump suggested that the “elimination of … Capital Gains Taxes” be “put on the table” in the ongoing discussion about further possible stimulus measures. However, it is capital losses, not capital gains, that need urgent tax relief during these troubled times.

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a coronavirus response news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Investors must pay capital gains tax when they sell assets at a profit and may claim a capital loss deduction when they sell assets at a loss. However, the capital losses deducted in a particular year are limited to the amount of capital gains taxed in that year plus $3,000. In other words, an investor may not deduct a net capital loss larger than $3,000 for the year.

For example, suppose an investor has $12,000 of capital gains from sales of some assets and $20,000 of capital losses from sales of other assets. The investor may deduct $12,000 of losses to fully offset the gains and another $3,000 to offset other income. In total, the investor may deduct $15,000 of the losses. No immediate deduction is allowed for the remaining $5,000 of losses. However, those losses can be carried forward into future years, to be deducted as soon as the $3,000 limit permits.

The capital loss limit plays a necessary role. Without a limit, investors would have free rein to “cherry-pick” their losses — quickly selling assets that fell in value in order to claim immediate loss deductions while holding on to assets that rose in value in order to delay capital gains tax (or escape it entirely by holding the assets until death). Cherry-picking could enable investors to claim significant net loss deductions even while their overall portfolios were rising in value.

Nevertheless, the capital loss limit has a big drawback — it denies full tax relief to investors who suffer genuine net losses when their overall portfolios decline in value. In setting the capital loss limit, Congress faces a difficult tradeoff between curbing deductions for cherry-picked losses and allowing deductions for genuine net losses.

The $3,000 limit is probably too low — it is not automatically adjusted for inflation and has not been changed since 1978. A permanent increase, followed by automatic adjustments for inflation (or maybe for trend growth in per capita wealth), should be considered.

Regardless of whether any permanent changes are made, the capital loss limit should be temporarily increased during the current economic downturn. Because stock prices have fallen, investors have more genuine losses than they would have under normal conditions. A larger pool of genuine losses tilts the tradeoff in favor of a more lenient capital loss limit. The logic is similar to the argument for why Congress should allow more lenient tax treatment of business losses during the downturn.

The pandemic is not a good time to revisit the complex policy issues surrounding the general tax treatment of capital gains. However, it is a good time to ensure that investors can deduct the capital losses that they are incurring.

The post Capital losses, not capital gains, need urgent tax relief appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/economics/capital-losses-not-capital-gains-need-urgent-tax-relief/