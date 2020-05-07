5 questions for James Robinson on the balance between state and society

Articles

According to James Robinson and Daron Acemoglu, civilizations become free and prosperous when they successfully travel through a “narrow corridor.” In such a corridor, both the state and society increase in capacity, which allows each to get more powerful and provide benefits while keeping the other in check. The result is what we have now in many countries: liberal democracies. On a recent episode of Political Economy, James Robinson discussed this process at length.

James is the Richard L. Pearson Professor of Global Conflict Studies and University Professor at the University of Chicago’s Harris School of Public Policy. He and Daron Acemoglu are the co-authors of 2012’s Why Nations Fail: The Origins of Power, Prosperity, and Poverty and their 2019 follow-up, The Narrow Corridor: States, Societies, and the Fate of Liberty.

Pethokoukis: Why did this “narrow corridor” first emerge in Europe?

Robinson: To get into the corridor, you have to have this balance between state and society, which is very difficult to attain. Maybe it can be organized in some kind of constitutional moment, but historically, it’s actually been the result of a fortuitous set of events.

In Western Europe, we point to the collapse of the Western Roman Empire, where late Roman state institutions and the very participatory nature of Germanic tribes came together in a functional, accountable state. It didn’t look like a modern democracy yet, but liberal democracy in some sense is the fruit of this long historical evolution.

For comparison, that initial condition never emerged in China, where the Chinese state was able to create enormous dominance and despotism over society. And in Africa, the opposite happened — power was concentrated in social institutions and it became impossible to create effective states out of those structures.

So is the United States in the corridor because of the Constitution, its civil society, or really both?

I think it’s both. I would say the Constitution played an important role. But it wasn’t a coincidence that the US was able to write that Constitution and agree on it. I mean, not everybody agreed, but the majority of people agreed on those rules. In the US, we have these particular institutions — checks and balances, separation of powers — sitting in a particular society and context of social norms. And those norms are very important for underpinning those institutions and for making them work in the way that they do.

So I think it’s both things — a sort of interaction. I’m not saying the Constitution didn’t have an important role to play, but it’s not a coincidence that Bolívar’s Constitution for Venezuela looked very different from the US Constitution, for instance.

In the past, I would have thought China was starting to enter the corridor, but now it looks like they’re moving away from it, right?

I think opinions differ on this. When President Bush Jr. was around, he strongly believed that the economic development in China would lead to opening of the political system and democratization. So at the time, one might have said China was moving towards the corridor.

U.S. President George W. Bush (L) sits next to China’s President Hu Jintao before a dinner in the White House for the participants in the G20 Summit on Financial Markets and the World Economy in Washington November 14, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young

But our view is that this modernization mechanism just has not operated in China. There are so many continuities in Chinese history in the relationship between the state and the society and the very despotic nature of political authority. And any attempts to change that — the attempts of Deng Xiaoping to change political institutions and create term limits, for example — have been demolished. I think this only goes one way, and that’s not the path of sustained prosperity. Quite the opposite.

So I agree with you. China has been moving further away from the corridor since President Xi, and they’re using these new technologies to create this kind of vice-like grip on society.

What countries have been able to enter the corridor over the past generation or so? What are the real success stories lately?

Looking at the real success stories over the last 50 or 60 years, the big obvious ones are South Korea and Taiwan, and there are also smaller places that nobody talks about like Mauritius and Barbados. And going further back, you could say there’s Japan.

South Korea and Taiwan are very interesting examples, especially because they’re in this sort of Chinese cultural sphere in some sense. So they’re even more interesting to us in terms of thinking about the future of that part of the world.

If America has not reached an ideal position, and there’s more progress that can be made moving forward through that corridor, how do we do it?

No society is ideal — not the US, not Sweden, not anywhere. There are always problems to address and things that could be done better.

I think the state does need to develop more capacity to do things, but it needs to do that in a way that people can control. We need to find ways of deepening accountability. Here’s an example: gerrymandering in the US House of Representatives. How about changing that as a way of trying to improve the way democracy works in the US? But it’s a slow process.

There are mistakes we can avoid, as well. For instance, America’s fundamental advantage over China is its ability to suck talent, ideas, people, and creativity from all over the world. The US is built on that, whereas most countries are so nationalistic and xenophobic, they just can’t deal with foreigners. And every economist knows the enormous benefits from trade and specialization. If the US throws that edge away, it would be a disaster. Let’s not throw the baby out with the bathwater in terms of what made this country what it is.

