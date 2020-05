Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 19:11 Hits: 5

General Motors (GM) said Wednesday it aims to restart most of the North American plants it shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak by May 18.The automaker's announcement follows a stronger than anticipated quarterly profit that pushed its...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/economy/496429-gm-aims-to-restart-production-at-north-american-plants-may-18