Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 23:15 Hits: 5

A national immigrant advocacy group has launched a fund for immigrant workers who are ineligible for federal coronavirus stimulus funds.Faith in Action, a national community organizing network, told Newsweek that various workers have been...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/496500-immigration-advocates-launch-fund-to-help-those-ineligible-for-coronavirus