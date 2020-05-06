Is it time to replace the World Health Organization?

Articles

President Trump has halted funding to the World Health Organization (WHO). He blames WHO for not warning the world about COVID-19 and aiding Beijing’s cover up of its spread. This has set up a battle between his supporters and his far more numerous (globally at least) opponents. This is an unfortunate fight because even Trump’s opponents have good reasons to doubt the ability of WHO to be the agency we require.

In this article, I discuss WHO’s history, including its past successes and more recent failings. While there were some extenuating circumstances, WHO failed in its mission by siding with a manifestly false Chinese narrative about the virus. As a result, it did not help prevent the transmission of the disease. While it is possible it could act better in future pandemics, its political nature and its blame-avoidance culture mean this cannot be expected. We should act accordingly.

In a technical sense, we don’t need a UN health agency — OECD nations can do the job of information exchange — but we probably do from a political standpoint. A new UN agency focused purely on pandemics is warranted, much like USAIDS was established 26 years ago to combat that pandemic. Those who oppose the president and call his administration’s failures to account should also be able to see that WHO has failed, and a new effort is required. And the president can take the lead in promoting this effort with the US-taxpayer funds that were going to WHO.

