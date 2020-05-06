What we lost when corporate research labs went away

Articles

In 1979, Steve Jobs and Apple struck a historic deal with technology giant Xerox. Apple let Xerox purchase $1 million worth of shares in the young firm in exchange for access to Xerox’s Palo Alto Research Center. Those shares were worth nearly $20 million when Apple went public a year later. But Jobs got the better of the deal. As Walter Isaacson writes in his biography of Apple’s cofounder, “The Apple raid on Xerox PARC is sometimes described as one of the biggest heists in the chronicles of industry.” What Jobs and his engineers saw at Xerox in December 1979, particularly the company’s revolutionary graphical user interface, was a thunderbolt. Jobs: “It was like a veil being lifted from my eyes. I could see what the future of computing was destined to be.”

But the future of corporate labs like PARC was pretty dim. The postwar “golden age” for these research institutions — PARC and AT&T’s Bell Labs most famously — fell victim to the confluence of several factors, according to the 2019 paper “The changing structure of American innovation” by researchers Ashish Arora, Sharon Belenzon, Andrea Patacconi, and Jungkyu Suh. Among them: “Starting from the 1980s, Wall Street investors increasingly pushed large public firms to ‘stick to their knitting’ and divest unrelated units.” It also became increasingly easy for large firms to tap external sources of knowledge and innovation such as tech startups (bolstered by a rising venture capital industry) and research universities (bolstered by increased federal funding).

But corporate labs served an important function that the modern innovation ecosystem seems to struggle with, according to the researchers. And that gap may help explain why “despite sustained increases in the quantity of scientific knowledge, productivity growth in most advanced economies has stagnated in recent decades.” From the paper:

The translation of scientific knowledge generated in universities to productivity enhancing technical progress has proved to be more difficult to accomplish in practice than expected. Spinoffs, startups, and university licensing offices have not fully filled the gap left by the decline of the corporate lab. Corporate research has a number of characteristics that make it very valuable for science-based innovation and growth. Large corporations have access to significant resources, can more easily integrate multiple knowledge streams, and direct their research toward solving specific practical problems, which makes it more likely for them to produce commercial applications. University research has tended to be curiosity-driven rather than mission-focused. It has favored insight rather than solutions to specific problems, and partly as a consequence, university research has required additional integration and transformation to become economically useful. This is not to deny the important contributions that universities and small firms make to American innovation. Rather, our point is that large corporate labs may have distinct capabilities which have proved to be difficult to replace.

Not that the authors expect such corporate labs to return, given “the fundamental challenge of managing long-run research inside a for-profit corporation.” As such, “ongoing economic experiments of discovering efficient ways to translate scientific insights in universities into technical advances that eventually manifest in productivity growth will remain crucial to our future prosperity.”

