Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 05 May 2020 22:12 Hits: 3

The former White House lawyer nominated to oversee the federal government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic defended his independence Tuesday as Senate Democrats raised concerns about President Trump’s past battles against watchdogs.Brian...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/496269-trump-pick-for-pandemic-response-watchdog-pledges-independence-amid-democratic