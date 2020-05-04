Warren Buffett is right. Pandemic and all, there’s never been a better time to be an American. Let’s not mess it up.

Articles

As usual, legendary investor Warren Buffett spent a good bit of the latest Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting explaining the intrinsic value of his favorite long-term investment, the United States of America. Talk about a multibagger. A simply massive return since 1776. “I think it’s reasonable to say that the United States, in real terms, has increased in wealth at something in the area of 5,000 for one, which is really, it’s mind blowing,” Buffett told viewers during the livestreamed event.

And while Buffett gave a master class in American economic history from a stockpickers perspective, it was far from an exercise in economic nostalgia. His clear message: If you think the coronavirus pandemic gives new reason to short a past-its-prime America, you’re badly mistaken. Buffett:

We faced great problems in the past. We haven’t faced this exact problem. In fact, we haven’t really faced anything that quite resembles this problem, but we faced tougher problems, [yet the] the American miracle, the American magic has always prevailed, and it will do so again. … If you were to pick one time to be born and one place to be born, and you didn’t know what your sex was going to be, you didn’t know what your intelligence would be. You didn’t know what your special talents or special deficiencies would be. That if you could do that one time, he would not pick 1720, you would not pick 1820, you would not pick 1920. You’d pick today, and you would pick America, and of course the interesting thing about it is that ever since America was organized in 1789 when George Washington took the oath of office, people have wanted to come here. Can you imagine that? For 231 years, there’s always been people that have wanted to come here.

Or as Buffett summarized his message on a chart: “Never bet against America.” Of course, it’s rarely been so tricky to determine the exact nature of that bet, as Buffett conceded. No pandemic predictions from the Oracle of Omaha. Things might get worse for the economy or maybe better. And on the other side of this pandemic, what works and what doesn’t in the American economy could look much different. So for now Buffett’s capital position will be to “stay a Fort Knox.”

Source: https://finance.yahoo.com/brklivestream

But in time, the productive power of that “American miracle, the American magic” will reassert itself, assuming we don’t mess things up. Assuming we are still a place that ambitious people want to come to and do big things. See, if American democratic capitalism works for immigrants, it will work for the rest of us, too. The two things are related. As it happens, the new NBER working paper “Immigration, Innovation, and Growth” demonstrates the positive impact immigrants have on American economic dynamism and innovation. Understanding that is part of understanding the intrinsic value of USA Inc. Well, understanding that and the power of creative, competitive capitalism. If that’s working, a bet against America will be a losing bet, indeed.

