Workforce education and training, during and after the coronavirus

Up until now, the Strada Education Network weekly survey has focused on the anxiety and financial hardship Americans are experiencing because of the coronavirus. The results have been unsurprising yet sobering. The most recent survey results appear to show a slight easing of fears: 47 percent of respondents feel the coronavirus will have a negative effect on their finances, down seven percentage points from the first survey in late March. But even this reason for optimism is tempered considering 54 percent of respondents have actually felt a negative effect on their finances through lost hours or income (eight percentage points higher than the first survey responses).

This week’s survey also tries to gauge how Americans are looking ahead to prepare themselves educationally. For those looking to enroll in education in the next six months, Americans are evenly split on why they are doing it. 34 percent want to get more skills in their current field, 33 percent for personal interest, and 34 percent to get skills for a new career field. The majority of adults seeking education (59 percent) prefer non-degree programs (one or more courses or a certificate, certification, or license) over more traditional avenues (a graduate, bachelor, or associate degree program).

The medium by which respondents want to receive instruction has also changed (Note: Strada compares the following responses with a similar survey administered by the Center for Consumer Insights from 2019). Only 27 percent (down 10 percentage points from last year) would seek instruction through an employer-led initiative. The preference for online-only community college, college, or university instruction increased seven percentage points (17 to 24 percent). The preference to attend a community college (13 to 19 percent) or four-year college (17 to 21 percent) in person both increased. Finally, 19 percent believe they would seek education through an internship or apprenticeship (choosing this option was not available in the Center for Consumer Insights survey).

These responses indicate Americans are eager to go through additional education and training for a variety of reasons, with the majority trying to improve their skillset in their current field or for a new one. But are public workforce programs even positioned to support these aspirations? In January, my colleague Mason Bishop published a report looking at the landscape of federal employment and training programs. He highlights a variety of problems, but one of the most important issues pertains to the arbitrary requirements and “one-size-fits-all” approach to training programs. The lack of flexibility fails to account for the dynamic and unique aspects of the workforce and economy at the state and local level. Even within states, service delivery is often fragmented and duplicative. These problems will only be more glaring as different parts of the country need different policies to resurrect their economics at different stages.

As the coronavirus pandemic and resulting market fluctuations continue to occur, our job training and employment systems need to be agile enough to support a diversity of needs for both employers and workers. Even though large-scale reforms are not feasible right now, all levels of government should be thinking critically about how to provide this flexibility.

