Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 04 May 2020 12:22 Hits: 7

J.Crew Group Inc., a specialty clothing company that includes the J.Crew and Madewell brands, on Monday filed for bankruptcy protection, making it the first major U.S. retailer to do so since the coronavirus reached the country.J.Crew in a news...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/495918-jcrew-files-for-bankruptcy