The risk management approach to reopening the economy

Published on Monday, 04 May 2020

Many states are gearing up to get the economy going. As much as we may long to get back to normal as quickly as possible, a careful and efficient re-opening would both save lives and protect the economy from huge medical expenses and the lost productivity of the millions who would otherwise become ill. The reopening decisions must carefully weigh economic benefits against the risk of accelerating the pandemic’s spread.

We can expand economic activity while minimizing the health risks for the people who are not able to work remotely, including small business and manufacturing employees who work in areas such as construction and retail. The key is to evaluate whether sending a person back to work at a particular business represents a net benefit to society and an acceptable level of risk.

To do that, we propose that individuals complete a new online questionnaire that evaluates the risk of an employee-workplace match for both the employee and the community. Similarly, businesses would complete a separate questionnaire that would help evaluate how important the business is to the economy and whether it would be able to provide safe conditions for employees and customers. The joint scoring of businesses and workers would determine who can reenter the workforce and which businesses could reopen. The scoring system accounts for comprehensive circumstances and therefore differs from the current binary assessment for so-called “essential” and “nonessential” workers and businesses.

The joint score would determine if, and where, an individual could work. Presently, grocery stores are designated as essential businesses and construction sites are not in many states. But grocery stores are more conducive environments for COVID-19 spread than open-air construction sites, which typically allow more physical separation. However, today, a person with underlying health conditions (or one who lives with elderly relatives) can work in a grocery store. Under our proposal, that person might be restricted from working at a grocery store but could be allowed to work on a construction site.

The process would start by asking individuals wishing to work, or working already, to fill out an internet questionnaire, created under the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and maintained by local health authorities with good knowledge of the infectious spread and medical capacity in the region. Individuals would use their scores to see where they could work according to the business’s threshold scores. These threshold scores could be adjusted daily if needed.

The questionnaire for individuals could include:

Questions to assess if an individual is currently infectious or already immune:

Have you tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies? (Immune people would be allowed to work if evidence confirms that these individuals cannot be re-infected.) Do you now have, or recently had, any of these symptoms (list known COVID-19 symptoms).

Questions to determine if the person falls into the high-risk category for complications:

How old are you? Do you smoke? Do you have other underlying health conditions?

Questions to quantify the risk the individual would pose to others if infected:

How many people do you live with and what are their ages? Do you take care of elderly relatives?

Businesses would fill out a separate questionnaire in order to reopen. The questionnaire could include:

To assess the importance to the economy: What does the company do? Who are your customers and suppliers?

To assess the potential burden on the medical system: Where is the workplace located? (to consider potential lower transmissibility in rural areas and if nearby hospitals have additional capacity). How will the company maintain a six-foot separation, provide protective gear, and conduct temperature checks?

Sensitive information from individuals would be used only to assess risk. Privacy concerns can be addressed in several ways, such as allowing employers to view only a pass/fail score, allowing workers to skip questions, or providing workers who take the questionnaire with a credential that designates them as safe to work in specific jobs only.

It is quite common to use of private information in economic transactions in order to protect employees or customers. For example, pilots must meet vision, hearing, and neurological requirements. Many, especially athletes, must submit to drug testing. Buyers of life insurance must reveal if they smoke and agree to medical exams. Some employers do not hire smokers and many require criminal background checks.

This risk-scoring and business-and-employee matching framework would be a clear improvement on the current system. Reopening businesses would be able to employ lower-risk workers, and individuals would be given a tool to assess their workplace risks and determine if staying home is best for their circumstances. Most of all, this proposal would prevent American deaths while increasing economic activity.

Joel Lander is the co-founder and head of strategy at Tatari.

