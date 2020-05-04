Can social democracy work in America? My long–read Q&A with Lane Kenworthy

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 04 May 2020

What form of capitalism is best, broadly speaking? Should we want something as laissez-faire as possible, or something with heavy regulation and redistribution or is there an optimal mix that we should aim for? If we want a compromise between these extremes, what should it look like? What are the tradeoffs that we need to be aware of? Lane Kenworthy answers these questions, and more.

Lane is a professor of sociology and the Yankovich Chair in Social Thought at the University of California, San Diego. His latest book, Social Democratic Capitalism, was released earlier this year.

What follows is a lightly edited transcript of our conversation, including brief portions that were cut from the original podcast.

Pethokoukis Now, people have been hearing about democratic socialism from Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez. And they also hear there’s this thing called social democracy. And to further confuse things, people who say they are democratic socialists or believe in social democracy all seem to love Scandinavia.

And indeed, in the book, you write quite a bit about Scandinavia. So if you were in a room with Bernie Sanders and AOC, would you basically agree, or would you disagree on a lot of things?

Kenworthy: I think there would be mostly agreement. Bernie Sanders started calling himself a socialist like a lot of people did in the 1960s, and I think he stuck with that label even as he got into electoral politics in part because he could. He ended up running in a state where he didn’t get into much trouble for using that label. And then he continued to use it, I think in part just to signify the fact that he considered himself on the far left of where most Democrats in the United States stand.

But I think, for the most part, what he’s proposed in his two campaigns is to more or less put in place a set of policies that emulate what countries like Denmark and Sweden have. And in most of the world, those types of policies are called social democratic rather than democratic socialist.

But there is something called democratic socialism, and that is different. I did a debate with someone who says he’s a democratic socialist, and he didn’t sound at all like you or your book. He seems to really not capitalism, whereas you do like capitalism.

Yeah, very much so. I think of socialism in the way that most people for the last century have tended to define it. Like any term, there are, of course, lots of different interpretations. But I think of it as an economy where a good chunk — let’s just say, arbitrarily, maybe two thirds of the economy — is in public hands, with “public” meaning the government runs it. Maybe stock shares are distributed broadly across the citizenry, and you can’t pass them onto your kids, or maybe we’re talking about worker cooperatives or something.

That’s fundamentally different from what I call social democracy or social democratic capitalism.

And you would say that the United States is a social democracy, but just not a great one.

Yeah, that’s right, and that’s an important point. A lot of people tend to think about this as a categorical difference, but I really think of it as much more of a continuum.

And you can see this most easily if you look at historical data. So the United States does have a welfare state. Public insurance programs or welfare state programs are really the core features of social democracy. And we have a lot more of those than we did a century ago.

In fact, I think a useful way to think about this is that the difference in terms of the scope and generosity of public insurance programs — the difference between the United States today and today’s Sweden or Denmark — is smaller than the difference between the United States of a century ago and the United States today.

In other words, the US has things which would qualify it as a social democracy, but there are other things it doesn’t do which a better fulfillment of the social democratic ideal would have. So what doesn’t the United States have which would make it a better fulfillment of the ideal of social democracy?

Well, in terms of the programs that are altogether absent we would need to create from scratch, there are two main ones: a national paid sickness insurance program and paid parental leave. Most of the other stuff we have — it’s just less generous and covers fewer people.

So think of health insurance. Most Americans have health insurance, but not all, and that separates us not only from the social democracies, but from all other rich democratic nations. We’ve got a public pension program, social security for retirement. It’s not quite as generous as in a number of other countries, but it exists. We provide some money — mainly through Medicaid — for elder care. It’s just far less than what Denmark and Sweden do.

We do some early education — childcare and preschool — but that’s done at the state level, and only a few states and now a couple of cities also have it. Whereas in Denmark and Sweden, it’s a national program and basically eligible or available to every family once their kid reaches age one and beyond.

Most of the difference I would say is in the scope of the coverage and the degree of generosity of already existing programs. Though, again, there are a few that I mentioned earlier, where we just don’t have a national program at all.

So government would do more in what some people call active labor market policies: retraining, lifelong learning plans, job placement assistance. But again, you would still have what by any definition would be considered a thriving capitalist economy. Private companies can make a lot of money. People can invest in these companies and maybe they can become rich.

Does this entail a heavily regulated kind of state, a Scandinavia — which people have picked up as sort of the model? Are these businesses heavily regulated? Do they get split up the second they get big? How does that work?

Well, I think the simplest way to think about social democratic capitalism is: You take a capitalist economy and you tack on a large welfare state. But then also importantly — and this is a direction that the Nordic countries especially and now other European nations as well have been moving in the last three decades — you also have a lot of attention or worry about employment.

So there was a view on the left, which I think reached its peak in the 1970s, maybe the early 1980s, that thought the direction that rich democratic countries were headed was away from paid work. The future looked like machines and robots doing more and more of the labor. And so the challenge was to figure out the right set of policies that would allow for more and more people to live without engaging in paid work.

That’s changed very dramatically and fundamentally for a variety of reasons. One is that more and more women were already moving into paid work at the time. People didn’t really fully absorb the consequences of that. But maybe more importantly, they realized that they were in an era where finance can move around between countries more and more, and where you’ve got a baby boom generation that was about to hit retirement age.

One useful way pay for a generous welfare state is to have a lot of people in paid work because you can then tax them. And so you then don’t need super high tax rates in order to generate the tax revenue to pay for these things.

So modern social democratic capitalism is not just capitalism plus a big welfare state, it’s also a great deal of attentiveness to making sure you’ve got policies that are conducive to people being in paid work. And part of that, so you mentioned active labor market policies — that’s been around for a long time, but it gets even more attention. There’s more spending on things like retraining and job placement.

So sort of a capitalist, thriving public sector with a large welfare state — larger than the United States — is the model. I think the concern among many Americans, certainly more so on the right, would be that a large welfare state — whether because it changes people’s incentives or because of taxes — ends up harming that capitalist private sector. Or at least it makes it less vigorous than it would be otherwise with a smaller welfare state. Do we see those concerns played out in Scandinavia?

I think it’s a perfectly reasonable worry. Does modern social democracy’s big welfare state reduce incentives, reduce innovation, and thereby slow economic growth in the long run? Will its implementation end up being worse rather than better even for the people you’re trying to help most the least — the least well-off?

And I think the empirical evidence so far suggests that, at the level of Denmark or Sweden, no, it probably doesn’t hurt long-run growth. We’ve got a good bit of data from the rich democratic countries going back over a century and as they’ve — and this includes the United States — slowly built up more and more public spending, more and more public insurance programs, we don’t see any evidence of a sustained slowdown in economic growth.

We don’t see countries like Sweden and Denmark, Norway and Finland — Norway, I don’t think we should count too heavily because they’ve got all that oil revenue — but we don’t see these countries growing more slowly. They’re all quite good at innovation, according to most efforts to score innovation.

So it’s a perfectly reasonable worry, but I just don’t see evidence that convinces me that, say, adding on another 10 percent of GDP here in the United States — through a variety of public insurance programs and programs to support employment — would harm our medium or long-run economic growth.

One criticism of this idea is that these countries are much smaller, have a different history and culture, are more homogenous, and have tended to be more positive about what government can do — more trusting in government.

Can we just cut and paste the policies from these micro-countries into a 300 million population continent-spanning country with a different past without some surprises and negative tradeoffs? Might we cut and paste Scandinavian social democracy on the United States and lose 10 percentage points of GDP? Because it sounds like a mechanistic exercise, where we don’t worry about any tradeoffs or losing anything special about America in the process.

Yeah, this too is a perfectly plausible reason for concern or skepticism about the idea that we’d be fine and indeed better if we move closer to a Nordic or social democratic package of policies. I have a chapter in the book where I try to walk through each of the various versions of this argument, examining what’s special about the Nordic countries that allows them to put in place to set up policies that help the poor, equalize opportunity and increase economic security without suffering tradeoffs, especially in the area of economic growth or economic dynamism.

So I’ll give you one example here. A very common version of this says there’s some kind of cultural work ethic in the Nordic countries that keeps people working hard, even when you have a set of programs that would allow people to just live off the government rather than engaging in paid work. You’ve got a set of incentives that, according to this argument, would lead lots of Americans to just stop working and, in the long-run, and that would be bad for economic growth.

But when you look at data that we have, there’s just no indication of this kind of difference in work ethic. You can look at things like average number of weeks or hours worked by people who are in the labor force, and that tends to be pretty low in the Nordic countries — not what you’d expect if they’ve got this kind of cultural work ethic that that keeps people working. You can look at public opinion survey data on attitudes about taking advantage of government programs, and then you can look at particular cases of policies.

So a good example here is sickness insurance in Sweden. In the 1980s, it got so generous that people could get 90 percent or more of their salary if they were out supposedly sick from work. You could do this for more than just a few days. If Swedes tended to keep working despite pretty strong work disincentives, you would have expected not much impact in terms of people showing up to work, but instead, in fact, on any given day in the late 1980s, something like a quarter of the Swedish work force would be out sick. You can see this with respect to disability programs in Norway as well.

The point is, there are a variety of reasons for this line of skepticism, and I think it’s reasonable to consider them, and that’s what I try to do in the book. My conclusion is that there really isn’t much reason to think that there’s something unique or special about this particular set of countries that allows this policy setup to work only there and not in other nations like the United States.

When people like Bernie Sanders talk about Scandinavia, what they say is maybe not quite what we see in all Scandinavian countries. The way he and some other folks on the left would pay for these programs is through big taxes on corporations and investors — basically, very high-income taxes on rich people and companies is how they would pay for the plan. That’s not how Scandinavia pays for their big welfare state, right?

You’re right. In most of the Nordic countries, the tax system overall — when you take into account all types of taxes and all levels of government — is probably closer to a proportional tax system than ours is. People at all points on the income distribution pay roughly the same share of their income in taxes. And then they redistribute a lot of that money. That’s how they help the poor, and that’s how they help people that fall victim to all kinds of risks in life, whether it’s disability, unemployment, sickness, or old age.

So yeah, if we were to strictly adopt the Nordic model here — that is to say, not only in its programs but in how you fund it — what we would do probably first and foremost is create a national consumption tax, maybe a value-added tax most European countries have, and that would end up raising the bulk of the revenue.

Now the value-added tax, like any consumption tax, is actually regressive. People at the low end of the income distribution tend to pay higher amounts of their income or higher proportion of their income. You can adjust it, massage it in various ways to make it less regressive, and then you can offset that with, say, increases in income taxes for higher earners and increases in other kinds of taxes. But that’s more or less how we would do it, which is a very different strategy from funding than what Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren have been proposing.

Now I’ll add one caveat there, which is that there’s much more income inequality here in the United States. And so if you think about the Nordic taxation strategy as having a proportion, or flat tax system because it’s fairer, or because it’s more likely to get widespread political support, then you’d say, “Well, let’s do the same thing here in the United States.” But there’s another way to think about the Nordic system, which is that they just simply go where the money is. So in order to raise enough revenue, you end up having to tax everyone. But you do that because income is pretty well spread out in those countries. So if you follow that second rationale here in the United States, then it would in fact point you toward increasing taxes by hitting those higher in the income distribution. Just because our pretax income distribution is much more unequal, especially now, than is true in Sweden or Denmark or Norway.

The Democratic Party in United States seems to be more interested in this. Maybe they don’t quite fully understand what Scandinavia today looks like versus the 1980s, and sometimes they describe aspects of their health care program, paid leave, and they get the details wrong. But some things about that vision seems to, I think, has taken a root in the Democratic Party and among elected officials or people running for high office in the party.

Is it as popular, though, in the social democracies as it once was, whether it’s Scandinavia or Germany? Are those parties that are pushing this vision as popular? Or do we see it critics of that system, whether from the left or the right, gaining influence and popularity the social democracies of Europe?

Here, I think you’d want to separate the policies from the parties that historically were mainly responsible for putting those policies in place. I think the overall set of policies is as popular — maybe more popular than ever.

And I think you see that in the way that center right parties —who have often been in power over the last three decades, much more so than from the 1930s through the 1970s — attack these policies, they don’t try to do away with them. If anything, they tend to spend more of their effort trying to weaken labor unions for the union member rather than cut into the welfare state. I mean, they do tweak it for sure, but there’s no fundamental challenge to the size or scope of the welfare states in those countries.

Regarding social democratic parties, that’s another story. They clearly are less popular than they were at their peak in the middle to latter part of the twentieth century, and there are a variety of reasons for that. But I think one fundamental problem they face is that they’ve succeeded in getting this pretty effective system put in place. And so now they end up mostly just campaigning to maintain the status quo. And you know, that’s not very jazzy. It’s not very exciting. And so I think they suffer politically for that reason. It’s not the only reason, but I do think that’s part of the struggle that they’ve faced in the last 20, 30 years and now more recently, of course, has been this rise of anti-immigrant so-called populism.

But in any country that has a lot of immigrants that has a high share of their population, foreign-born, is that an obstacle toward moving more in the social democratic direction?

It does tend to be a political obstacle. I think we see that if you look at the countries that have tended to adopt these policies historically. The Nordic countries have changed quite dramatically in the last 40 years in terms of their immigrant share. Sweden’s, for example, is now higher than here in the United States. But during the period when a lot of these policies were put in place, they were quite homogenous.

But let me just also mention that’s a different question. The question of how you get to these policies politically as a different question from the one we were talking about earlier: If you put them in place, would they work effectively, let’s say, in a country like the United States?

Do you think that the current pandemic creates a moment to move in that direction? We have government very involved in the economy to some degree. The government seems like it is the economy at the moment. There have been calls for expanding paid leave, people see the importance of people staying home from work when they’re sick and still getting paid.

But the fact is that the US debt-to-GDP ratio seems to be going up like a rocket right now. Will it hurt the idea of moving forward toward having a bigger safety net, just because it seems like we really can’t afford it?

I think in the short run, the latter is more likely to be right. A lot of people have this idea that most advances in the size or scope of the welfare state occurred during or because of crises. And I think that reflects mostly this view that the Great Depression — that was where the welfare state was initially created in the US and elsewhere — but I think when you look at the historical experience, that’s much more the exception than the rule.

Once the economic crisis has passed, people tend to sort of snap back to their preexisting views about how big a welfare state or how much government you want. And as you said, the worry about deficit — which tends to balloon for good reasons I think during economic downturns — tends to offset any momentum in favor of making temporary programs permanent or adding new programs.

But if it isn’t a crisis that creates the moment, then what creates the momentum? Just that as a society gets richer, we like a bigger safety net and so we ask more of the government?

That’s actually absolutely right. We know from a lot of historical experience and data that as societies get richer, people tend to want more insurance. And some of that insurance is better provided through government than through private sources. So that’s a big source of sort of slow but steady rise in support for programs.

And then we also now have this added advantage of being able to see the programs or set of policies in countries like the Nordic ones work pretty well without any apparent dramatic or dire tradeoffs. And so more and more people, whether it’s Bernie Sanders or others, can come along and say, “Hey, let’s try that.”

So gradually, slowly over time we add on more programs or expand existing ones. They don’t seem to have any really bad effects and people come to like them. And so you have this slow but steady kind of ratcheting effect where you get to a larger and larger welfare state.

My guest today has been Lane Kenworthy. Lane, thanks for coming on the podcast.

Thank you, Jim.

