Published on Saturday, 02 May 2020

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway lost nearly $50 billion in its first quarter as the coronavirus pandemic has led stock investment to plummet. According to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing posted Saturday, Berkshire...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/495795-berkshire-hathaway-reports-nearly-50-billion-loss-in-first-quarter