After the pandemic, America must again embrace creative, competitive capitalism

Published on Friday, 01 May 2020

It’s understandable that the coronavirus pandemic has made some people gloomy about America’s economic future. The Great Recession was followed by a long recovery, but a sluggish one. What might the Greater Recession hold for us? Brace yourselves.

But there was considerable pessimism even before the outbreak. One of the most influential economics books in recent memory is “The Rise and Fall of American Growth: The U.S. Standard of Living since the Civil War” by Robert Gordon. The Northwestern University economist explains how America’s “special century” of fast economic and productivity growth — roughly from 1870 to 1970 — was powered by a bunch of really amazing inventions. Electrification and the internal combustion engine were two of the biggest, most powerful “general purpose technologies,” but there were many others.

Gordon’s other two big points: First, those great inventions and their massive spin-off impacts — urbanization, transportation speed, the freedom of women from the worst drudgery of housework — can only happen once. Second, the big inventions since then — focused on the narrower sphere of entertainment, information, and communications technology — haven’t been as important. They affect a smaller part of the economy and a smaller part of our lives. And while there may be more big inventions in the future that cause another big boom, the smartphone and autonomous cars ain’t it. So the so-so growth will continue. (More on all of this in my 2016 long-read Q&A/podcast with Gordon.)

But there’s another perspective on that “special century” and what it means for America’s 21st century. In a recent presentation to the Bank of England (which I wrote about yesterday), University of Warwick economist Nicholas Crafts made the case that great inventions were hardly the sole drivers behind the strong productivity growth in the US, particularly during the pre-war era. Although it may seem counterintuitive, the 1930s has been described as the “most technologically progressive decade” of the 20th century for the US. But research from Crafts, along with colleagues Gerben Bakker and Pieter Woltjer, suggests the following (and here I quote from their paper on the subject): “First, the 1930s did not have the highest TFP-growth of the twentieth century. Second, TFP-growth was not predominantly caused by four ‘great inventions’. Third, TFP-growth was not driven indirectly by spillovers from great inventions such as electricity.”

On those second two points, here is the chart from Craft’s BOE presentation:

As Crafts explains:

I’m not really very sure Gordon’s view is one we should totally embrace. These inventions were important, but I don’t think they actually ever dominated American productivity performance. The strength of American productivity growth when it was at its peak is that it is extremely broadly based and based on many different sources of innovation and technological improvement. In fact, in the recent past it’s been not that ICT is a very unimportant technology, quite the opposite, but that the American economy’s productivity performance more generally has been less strong than it used to be. … [Economist] Arnold Harberger … was a person who knew a lot about the details of productivity growth. He had a different vision of the overall story. He called total factor productivity growth a “mushrooms” process. He saw it sprouting up all over the place from all kinds of different beginnings. … He wouldn’t have bought this story, for example, of an Electricity Age. … [And looking at the 1930s], we found very much that productivity growth was not dominated by the great inventions, but they did make an important contribution. … The difference in the recent past has not just been that ICT has weakened somewhat, but that productivity growth across the American economy has been quite weak in the round. … The economy has been growing too few mushrooms whereas it was growing lots of mushrooms in the 1920s and 1930s. … A new general purpose technology won’t really solve the American slowdown. There are other issues in the American economy that need to be addressed. They include what some people have called a lack of economic dynamism — weakness in new startups and the process of creative destruction, generally, the replacement of old firms with new, better ones and so on. And that may well have much more to do with weakness of competition in the American economy, as Thomas Philippon has suggested, rather than just waiting for a new general purpose technology to come along. [He now refers to the above chart.] We found that Gordon’s great inventions account for less than half of total factor productivity growth [in the 1930s], and they’re a smaller proportion than that in 1899 to 1941. In fact, Gordon’s definition of great inventions includes retail and wholesale distribution, which many people would probably not want to include in the set of great inventions. Take that out … and the great inventions proportion goes down quite a lot. … After 2004, the slowdown that we see is in the economy in the large, not just in the IT sectors.

That bit from Crafts about competition and creative destruction is really important to think about as we eventually move out of quarantine and beyond the pandemic and we think about what a robust American economy needs. From his paper with Bakker and Woltjer (bold by me):

Finally, it is important to recognize that the United States outperformed other leading economies in the interwar period. It exploited the opportunities for productivity advance that came from the second industrial revolution better. This underlines the strength of the national innovation system that was in place by the early twentieth century. The United States was, of course, pre-eminent in performing R&D but also intervened less than leading European economies to inhibit the forces of creative destruction. … The sizable expenditures on R&D enabled American producers not just to develop new products but also facilitated the introduction of imported techniques in existing production lines and helped producers to modify new products to fit American consumer demands. … [But also] competition in product markets was relatively robust in the United States, a large free trade area, compared with its European rivals. … Although Franklin Roosevelt’s ‘New Deal’, enacted in 1933, which limited competition and vastly increased labor’s bargaining power, threatened to undermine the process of creative destruction, the detrimental effects of the New Deal policies were limited. By 1935 the Supreme Court had ruled that the act’s suspensions of antitrust laws were unconstitutional and by the end of the 1930s Roosevelt switched tack and pursued a pro-competition policy instead.

