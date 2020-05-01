Friday evening links

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 22:48 Hits: 3

1. Chart of the Day I (above) shows the improvement in the number of passengers traveling by air over the last month based on TSA checkpoint data. The passenger count yesterday (154,695) was the highest since March 29, although it was still 93.8% below the same day a year ago when nearly 2.5 million people traveled by air. But still, maybe it’s a small sign of life slowly returning to normal, or to the “new normal”?

2. Chart of the Day II (above) of another US energy milestone. US CO2 emissions from electric power generation were the lowest last year since 1986 even though over the last 33 years real GDP increased 131%, the US population increased 36.5%, and electricity generation increased 65.4%! For that “greening” of America, you can thank advances in technology, especially hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling, which accessed oceans of natural shale gas. Natural gas replaced coal in 2016 as the No. 1 fuel source for generating America’s electricity, and last year provided more than 38% of the nation’s electric power vs. an all-time low for coal at only 23.5%.

3. Chart of the Day III (above) is related to the previous chart and shows that CO2 emissions from coal fell to the lowest level last year since at least 1973 when the EIA started tracking these data on an annual basis.

4. COVID Greening. According to a new report from the International Energy Agency (“Global Energy Review 2020“):

Global CO 2 emissions are expected to decline rapidly across the remaining nine months of the year, to reach a level almost 8% lower than in 2019 and the lowest level since 2010. Such a reduction would be the largest ever, six times larger than the previous record reduction in 2009 due to the financial crisis and twice as large as the combined total of all previous reductions since the end of World War II.

5. “The Long Decline of American Higher Education Has Begun” writes Byrne Hobart in American Greatness:

The American higher education system faces four immense challenges: COVID-19, China, competition, and demographics. Think of them as two hammers and two anvils: COVID-19 is hitting enrollment and attendance, as students can’t gather on campus and are forced to reconsider whether school is the best option right now. China has provided a steady flow of students, with strings attached; those strings are getting burdensome, and Chinese students now have better options. Competition is rising everywhere, from better trade schools to a better version of the Ivy League. Demographics make things even more challenging: U.S. birthrates were steady throughout the 1990s, but after a peak of 2.12 in 2007, birthrates steadily declined, and now average 1.77. Fewer births in 2008 translates to fewer 18-year-olds starting in 2026, with the decline slated to continue for a decade. This means that each year, colleges around the country will face the same problem: how to pay for tenured professors, administrators, and fancy facilities while suffering from declining enrollment and an end to the rising-tuition gravy train? …. So it’s wrong to say that higher education will be unrecognizable in 10 years. Rather, it will be recognizable to people who were alive in the middle of the 20th century. There will be colleges, just not that many; there will be a handful of elite schools, with great name recognition and prestigious faculty. And for most 18-year-olds, college just won’t look like the best way to spend the next four years.

6. Searchable Database: How much will colleges and universities get in emergency stimulus funds? A lot…. $14 billion in total.

7. “Dems Snuck A $15 Minimum Wage Into The CARES Act” via Issues and Inights (former editorial board members at Investor’s Business Daily):

While lawmakers were hammering out the massive $2 trillion bill, a key focus of which was to keep workers connected to their jobs through a loan guarantee program — Democrats insisted on a huge increase in unemployment benefits. The result was a $600 a week bonus. Well, guess what? “The $600 payment aligns with working full time at $15 an hour – the minimum-wage level many Democrats in Congress support,” notes the Wall Street Journal. …. The real problem will emerge when state governments start to allow businesses to reopen their doors. By setting the de facto wage floor at $15 an hour, Democrats will make it harder for companies to lure people back to work who were making less than that…. The result will be to put the brakes on what otherwise would have been a mad rush to return to work once the economy opens up.

8. Tiger King EconomicsI. “What can the Tiger King teach us about economics?” from John Phelan at the Center of the American Experiment.

9. Tiger King Economics II. “A Thought on Tiger King” from Don Boudreaux.

10. Markets in Everything, inspired by COVID. Walmart is piloting a pricier 2-hour ‘Express’ grocery delivery service:

Record usage of grocery delivery services amid the COVID-19 pandemic has led to delayed orders, fewer open delivery windows and, on occasion, an inability to even book a delivery time slot. Walmart now hopes to capitalize on the increased demand for speedier delivery with the introduction of a new service that allows consumers to pay to get to the front of the line. The retailer confirmed today it’s launching a new Walmart Grocery service called “Express,” which promises orders in two hours or less for an upcharge of $10 on top of the usual delivery fee.

The post Friday evening links appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/carpe-diem/friday-evening-links-14/