Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 30 April 2020 21:00 Hits: 3

The S&P 500 index and Dow Jones Industrial Average closed out their best monthly performances in more than 30 years on Thursday even as the number of Americans who have applied for unemployment benefits reached more than 30 million and the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/495553-stocks-cap-off-best-month-since-1987-as-coronavirus-leaves-millions-jobless