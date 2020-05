Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 00:30 Hits: 7

The IRS on Thursday released guidance stating that expenses related to forgivable loans through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) won't be tax-deductible.Under the PPP, a small business loan program created as part of the third, $2.2...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/domestic-taxes/495587-irs-companies-who-receive-ppp-loans-will-not-qualify-for-tax