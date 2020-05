Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 30 April 2020 19:16 Hits: 8

The largest bank in Israel and one of its subsidiaries has agreed to pay nearly $900 million to the U.S. Treasury after admitting to conspiring with U.S. citizens to hide their assets overseas.Justice Department officials announced Thursday that...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/495521-top-israeli-bank-to-pay-874-million-to-settle-us-tax-charges